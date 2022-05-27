First project to remove signals on Loop 360 to get underway

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will break ground on a project to improve safety and mobility at two major intersections on Loop 360 in Austin.

The project will remove the traffic signals from the Loop 360 main lanes at Westlake Drive and Cedar Street, and construct underpasses at both locations, add non-signalized U-turns at Westlake Drive, construct new northbound and southbound frontage roads and add shared-use paths along the corridor.

The groundbreaking project will take place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2 p.m.

The $72.1 million project is funded by TxDOT and the City of Austin’s 2016 Mobility Bond.