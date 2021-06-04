Flooding concerns grow as rain continues to hit Central Texas

Flooding concerns continue to grow Friday across our area as the rainy weather drags on. With a growing list of roads closed due to flooding, officials warn it could get worse before it gets better.

From Kyle to Austin, Georgetown to Marble Falls, there are nearly 130 low water crossings closed across Central Texas as of early Friday morning. That is nearly double the number of closings from the same time Thursday. With this week’s rain, Travis County officials say there has been a major issue with people trying to move barricades blocking those flooded roadways, or drive past them. Doing so is not only dangerous and potentially deadly; it is also a Class B misdemeanor and could land you in jail.

In Williamson County, swift water rescue teams remain at the ready as the flooding becomes even more widespread. There have been no reports of water rescues that have had to be made since the few we saw on Tuesday, but officials are concerned they could be necessary as the rainfall continues.

The flooding is also becoming a concern for some homeowners who live in low-lying areas, such as along the San Gabriel River in Georgetown.

Many Williamson County residents are already taking steps to protect their homes, but officials say it is important to realize conditions in some spots could reach a point where you may need to get to higher ground.

Meanwhile, public areas along rivers and creeks are being closed off as those waterways continue to swell. Spots like Blue Hole Park in Georgetown remain closed, and on Thursday the City of Austin shut down Barton Springs Pool due to flooding.

