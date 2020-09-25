Flu shots available for Texas State students, faculty and staff

Texas State University is making flu shots available for students, faculty and staff.

The Student Health Center has established flu shot outreach centers in San Marcos and Round Rock for all students, faculty, and staff, says the university.

Texas State University is making flu shots available for students, faculty and staff. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Flu shots are available from the San Marcos outreach center at 298 Student Center Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flu shots will be available on the Round Rock campus in the Nursing Building, No. 116 on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The flu shot cost is covered by most in-network health insurance plans or $25 for out-of-network or uninsured patients, says the university.

Walk-ins will not be allowed. Those seeking flu shots can pre-register by calling 512-245-2161 and pressing 2 for an appointment.

For more information on Texas State's Student Health Center, click here.

