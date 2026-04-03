Former Texas coach gets 30 years for sexting teen while near high school

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The Brief A former Texas high school coach was sentenced to 30 years for soliciting a minor. Prosecutors say he used Snapchat and was near campus when sending messages. He pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.



A former coach for a Texas high school has been sentenced to prison for asking a minor for nudes over Snapchat while near the campus he taught at.

Former Texas coach sentenced

The latest:

Kenneth Wayne Mulkey, 44, was formerly employed at Sabinal High School in a small town near San Antonio. He pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor last summer, and was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Previous information from the justice system said Mulkey was found to have been within 40 meters of the school when he asked the victim for nude pictures.

What they're saying:

"As parents and community members, we place an incredible amount of trust in the educators, administrators and coaches that our children interact with on a regular, sometimes daily, basis," said U.S. Attorney Simmons. "I applaud our law enforcement partners who investigated this matter and ensured a child predator who had infiltrated our education system remains in federal prison for the next three decades."

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Former Texas coach pleads guilty

The backstory:

Court documents revealed that Mulkey, 43, used Snapchat in October 2024 to message a user who identified themselves as a 14-year-old boy. He told the user he was a 40-year-old football and track coach.

Mulkey then asked the minor for sexually explicit photos of himself, the court said. His cell phone data, which was shown in court, showed that he was very near the school when he sent these messages.

The following day, Mulkey reportedly sent a sexually graphic photo of himself to the boy, followed by further explicit messages. He was arrested on Jan. 31, 2025.