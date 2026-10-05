Former U.S. Army soldier convicted on 9 federal counts in Waco child sexual abuse case

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The Brief A federal jury in Waco found 30-year-old Jordan Anthony Pearce guilty on nine counts related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of two minor victims. Evidence showed Pearce abused two young girls at his Fort Hood residence and other locations, using text messages and requesting explicit videos. Investigated by the Army CID under Project Safe Childhood, Pearce was convicted of production of child pornography, abusive sexual contact, and enticement of a minor.



A federal jury in Waco has convicted a former U.S. Army soldier on nine counts related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of two minor victims, federal prosecutors announced.

Former soldier convicted

Jordan Anthony Pearce, 30, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was found guilty on Wednesday following a trial in U.S. District Court, according to U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas.

Abuse uncovered at Fort Hood

The backstory:

Trial evidence and court documents showed that Pearce began abusing a minor female at his Fort Hood residence when she was 11 years old. According to testimony, the victim eventually reported the abuse to a friend, school officials, and law enforcement. During an April 2023 forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Bell County, the victim stated that Pearce had told her no one would believe her if she disclosed the abuse.

Following the initial reports, a second minor female was brought to the CAC, where she detailed being sexually abused by Pearce at his residence and other locations between the ages of 13 and 16. Investigators recovered text messages and a sexually explicit video requested by Pearce from a cell phone belonging to the second victim.

Facing severe penalties

Indicted on April 8, 2025, and arrested the following month, Pearce faced a second superseding indictment charging him with 10 counts. The federal jury convicted him on nine counts, which included abusive sexual contact, sexual abuse of a minor, production of child pornography, distribution of visual depictions of sexual activities by a minor, and enticement of a minor. He was acquitted on a single count of transportation of a minor.

The case was investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary Kucera and Mark Frazier prosecuted the case, with litigation and trial support provided by Donna Myrdahl, Brenda Wright, and Marci’a Wilson.

The prosecution was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to marshal federal, state, and local resources to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.