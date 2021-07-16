FOX 7 Discussion: Backpacks for Hope helps kids of domestic violence survivors

Each year, the Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) collects new backpacks and school supplies to distribute to children of survivors in domestic violence shelters across Texas.

Many of these families fled violent homes with little more than the clothing on their backs. Each backpack is filled with school supplies, safety planning literature, and a discreet tag that lists TAP’s toll-free legal line (800-374-HOPE). Finally, the backpacks are shipped to family violence shelters and crisis centers across Texas in time for the school year!

Amanda Elkanick Oder, the Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at Texas Advocacy Project, Inc., joins Rebecca Thomas to share more on the 10th Annual Backpacks for Hope Campaign.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 7 Discussion: Abortion providers suing to stop SB 8

FOX 7 Discussion: Mayor Adler on bipartisan infrastructure plan

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Dems go to D.C. to break quorum

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter