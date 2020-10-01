FOX 7 Discussion: Considering Project Connect, Prop A
AUSTIN, Texas - Next month, voters will decide on a proposal to raise property taxes to fund Project Connect.
Capital Metro has been advocating for its project to build a network of light rail and rapid transit buses in Austin. However, the cost to taxpayers has many concerned, prompting one group to create a property tax calculator for voters.
Peck Young with Voices of Austin joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.