FOX 7 Discussion: Considering Project Connect, Prop A

Next month, voters will decide on a proposal to raise property taxes to fund Project Connect.

Capital Metro has been advocating for its project to build a network of light rail and rapid transit buses in Austin. However, the cost to taxpayers has many concerned, prompting one group to create a property tax calculator for voters.

RELATED: CapMetro's Project Connect at the center of debate

Peck Young with Voices of Austin joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS