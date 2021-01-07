FOX 7 Discussion: Pro-Trump insurrection

The political fallout continues after yesterday's pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Members of Congress are openly discussing impeachment and calling on the vice president and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which removed a sitting president unable or unwilling to do his job.

Trump's Cabinet is also smaller tonight as the Secretary of Transportation Elaine Cho says she's quitting over the president's actions.

Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas and Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS