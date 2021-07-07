Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature funding fight

Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek joins Mike Warren to talk about the upcoming special session.

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Texas Legislature's budget after Democrats walked out and killed a controversial voting bill.

Tomorrow, the fight will resume in a special session.

