FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature funding fight

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Texas Legislature's budget after Democrats walked out and killed a controversial voting bill.

Tomorrow, the fight will resume in a special session.

Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek joins Mike Warren to talk about the upcoming special session.

