FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature funding fight
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Texas Legislature's budget after Democrats walked out and killed a controversial voting bill.
Tomorrow, the fight will resume in a special session.
Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek joins Mike Warren to talk about the upcoming special session.
