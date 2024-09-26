FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2024: Hendrickson vs Weiss

The Central Texas high school football season is going into Week 5!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Hendrickson Hawks and the Weiss Wolves.

Two schools just four-and-a-half miles apart meet for only the third time ever as Pflugerville rivals Hendrickson and Weiss play at The Pfield, this time as district opponents.

The Weiss Wolves have made the most out of not having senior QB Jax Brown who was lost to a season-ending injury before the year started.

Freshman quarterback Jaxon Schad has filled in nicely, leading the Wolves to a 3-1 record, the only loss coming by just six points to state-ranked A&M Consolidated.

Hendrickson Hawks are also 3-1, having beaten Hays and Lockhart over the last two weeks.

Wolves are 1-1 in district play, Hawks are 2-0.

