Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held Mar. 1-4 around Travis County

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from March 1-4.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Locations are listed down below

Tuesday, March 1

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County)

6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Elroy Community Library (APH)

13512 FM 812 Del Valle, TX 78617

3 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Wednesday, March 2

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County)

6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Pfluger Hall (APH)

201 S. Railroad Ave. Pflugerville, TX 78660

2 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Paredes Middle School (Travis County)

10100 S. Mary Moore Searight Dr. Austin, TX 78748

4 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

St. Elmo Brewing Company (APH)

440 E. St. Elmo Rd. Austin, TX 78745

5 pm – 7 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

9616 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite #130 Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Thursday, March 3

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County)

6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 pm – 7 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Friday, March 4, 2022

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

5202 E Ben White Blvd. Suite #150 Austin, TX 78741

9 am – 1 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (Travis County)

6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Southwest Keys (Travis County)

6002 Jain Ln. Austin, TX 78721

12 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

St. Joseph Catholic Church (APH)

1300 Old Highway 20 Manor, TX 78653

2 pm – 6 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

6305 Cameron Rd Austin, TX 78723

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

