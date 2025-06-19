Where can my child get free meals this summer?
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.
Children and teens aged 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.
Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.
Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
- Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
- Click here for an interactive site locator map
- Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
Districts are listed in alphabetical order.
Austin ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
Elementary Schools
- Allison Elementary - June 2 to July 11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Andrews Elementary - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Blazier Intermediate - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Campbell Elementary - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Galindo Elementary - June 4 to Aug. 6 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Govalle Elementary - June 2 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Guerrero-Thompson Elementary - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Harris at Sims - June 9 to July 18 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Houston Elementary - June 2 to July 11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Kocurek Elementary - June 2 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Menchaca Elementary - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Norman-Sims Elementary - June 16 to July 25 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Overton Elementary - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Padron Elementary - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- T.A. Brown Elementary - June 2 to July 17 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Uphaus ECC - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Walnut Creek Elementary - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Middle Schools
- Burnet Middle - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Covington Middle - June 2 to July 10 with breakfast service from 8:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Garcia YMLA - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Kealing Middle - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Lively Middle - June 2 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
High Schools
- Akins ECHS - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Anderson HS - June 2 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Eastside ECHS - June 2 to July 11 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- LBJ ECHS - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- McCallum HS - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Northeast ECHS - June 2 to July 31 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Travis ECHS - June 2 to July 10 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Other campuses
- Ann Richards SYWL - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Austin ISD will not serve meals while district offices and campuses are closed June 19 and June 30-July 4. All summer meal sites, dates, and times are subject to change.
Bastrop ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer, Monday through Friday from May 27 to August 1:
- Bluebonnet Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Cedar Creek Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
- Emile Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m.
- Mina Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m.
- Cedar Creek HS - Breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1-2 p.m.
- Colorado River Collegiate Academy - Breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1-2 p.m.
Bastrop ISD will not be serving meals on Thursday, June 19 and Friday, July 4.
Burnet CISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- R.J. Richey Elementary - June 2 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday (closed June 30-July 4)
Families can also pick up meal bundles (one per child per week) at the following locations:
- Bertram Elementary - June 2 to July 28 with pick-up from 9-11 a.m. Mondays (closed July 2-8)
- Hoover Valley VFD - June 2 to July 29 with pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays (closed July 2-8)
Comfort ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Comfort Elementary - June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Comfort HS - June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Coupland ISD
Coupland ISD is offering free meals this summer at its district campus on S. Commerce Street from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Del Valle ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Del Valle HS - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Dailey Middle - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Smith Elementary - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Meals will also be available at Mustang Mesa in Creedmoor.
Those needing assistance are advised to look for a DVISD van and tent at the intersection of Appaloosa Court and Mustang Mesa Drive near the community mailboxes. Only lunch will be served from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday from May 27 to June 27.
Dime Box ISD
Dime Box ISD is offering free meals this summer, June 2-27, at its district cafeteria on Stephen F. Austin Blvd from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Elgin ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Harvest Ridge Elementary - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Elgin HS - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Elgin ISD will not be serving meals on Thursday, June 19.
Flatonia ISD
Flatonia ISD is offering free meals from June 2-26, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Florence ISD
Florence ISD is offering free meals at Florence Elementary with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Georgetown ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Purl Elementary - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Mitchell Elementary - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Cooper Elementary - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Forbes MS - May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Wagner MS - May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Tippit MS - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Georgetown HS - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- East View HS - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
The district will be closed July 1-5 and no meals will be served on those days.
Summer meals will not be served at East View HS the week of June 23 and will resume on July 7.
Giddings ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Giddings Elementary - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Giddings HS - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 9:30-10 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Gonzales ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Gonzales HS - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Gonzales North Avenue Intermediate - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
- Gonzales Elementary - June 2 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday; closed on Friday, July 4
- First Baptist Church VBS (one week only) - July 7-11 with breakfast service from 8:25-8:55 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:20 p.m. Monday through Friday
Hays CISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Science Hall & Camino Real Elementary - June 23-26 with breakfast service 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Hutto ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Kerley Elementary - May 28-June 26 with breakfast service 7:45-8:05 a.m. and lunch from 10:25 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday
- Gus Almquist MS - May 28-June 26 with breakfast service 8:45-9:05 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Both campuses will be closed on June 19 and 20.
Jarrell ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Jarrell MS - May 28-June 27 with breakfast service 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Double Creek Elementary - May 28-June 20 with breakfast service 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
Leander ISD
The following campus will be offering free meals this summer:
- Knowles Elementary - June 2-26 and July 7-24 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Meals will not be available the week of July 4.
Llano ISD
The following campus will be offering free meals this summer:
- Packsaddle Elementary - June 1-30 with breakfast service 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Luling ISD
The following campus will be offering free meals this summer:
- Luling HS - May 29-June 27 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Manor ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Manor Rise Academy - June 2-July 24 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Manor Early College Facility - June 4-July 24 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Decker MS - June 16-July 25 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Manor MS - June 23-July 24 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Monday through Friday
Marble Falls ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Marble Falls Elementary - June 2-July 17 with breakfast service 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Highland Lakes Elementary - June 2-July 17 with breakfast service 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Marble Falls MS - June 2-July 17 with breakfast service 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
New Braunfels ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Lone Star Early Childhood Center - May 28-June 26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Klein Road Elementary -June 9-26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Long Creek HS - June 9-26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- New Braunfels MS - June 9-26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nixon Smiley CISD
Nixon-Smiley CISD will serve summer meals from June 2 to July 18 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pflugerville ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Dessau Elementary - July 7-17 with breakfast service 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Timmerman Elementary -May 27-Aug. 8 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- Ruth Barron Elementary - May 27-Aug. 8 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- River Oaks Elementary - June 2-26 with breakfast service 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 a.m.
- Weiss Elementary - June 2-26 with breakfast service 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
Meal service will be closed on July 3 and 4.
Round Rock ISD
The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:
- Anderson Mill Elementary - June 2-27 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Berkman Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday
- Bluebonnet Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Monday through Friday
- Caldwell Heights Elementary - June 2-27 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday
- Live Oak Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.- noon Monday through Friday
- C.D. Fulkes MS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:55-8:20 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Deerpark MS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:50-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Cedar Ridge HS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 8:45-9:05 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- McNeil HS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 8:30-8:50 a.m. and lunch from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Meal service will be closed on June 19.
San Marcos CISD
The following locations will be offering free meals this summer:
- Bonham PreKindergarten - May 30-June 26 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Cuauhtemoc Hall - June 23-25 with breakfast service 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
- CM Allen & Allen Woods - June 2-July 31 with lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Hernandez Elementary - June 2-July 31 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Miller MS - June 2-26 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- San Marcos HS - June 2-July 31 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Travis Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:50-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Wonderland - June 2-July 31 with lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Monday through Thursday
There will also be a purple bus serving lunch at various locations from June 2 to July 31:
- Redwood from 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- Dunbar from 11:35-11:55 a.m.
- San Marcos Library from noon to 1 p.m.
Schulenburg ISD
Schulenburg ISD will serve summer meals through August 1 with lunch from 11 a.m. to noon at the SISD cafeteria.
Meals will not be served on July 3 and 4.
Smithville ISD
The following locations will be offering free meals this summer:
- Smithville Elementary - June 2-26 with breakfast service 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Smithville Rec Center - June 23-27, July 7-11, and July 21-25 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
The district will also be providing meals-to-go at three locations:
- Lake Thunderbird Community Center - pick up from 10-10:45 a.m.
- MLK Park - pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Rosanky Community Center - pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Smithville Elementary (every Thursday) - pick up from 12:45-1 p.m. and 2:20-2:30 p.m.
Parents can pick up three days of breakfast and lunch every Monday and four days of breakfast and lunch every Thursday. Children must be present for pick-up on the first day and names of children will be recorded to avoid duplicate meals being distributed.
Taylor ISD
Taylor ISD will serve summer meals at TH Johnson Elementary from June 2 to August 7 Monday through Friday, with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
No meals will be served the week of July 4th.
Waelder ISD
Waelder ISD will serve summer meals from June 2 to July 11 Monday through Friday, with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
No meals will be served on July 4th.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the school district websites or social media.