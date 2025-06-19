Where can my child get free meals this summer?

The Brief Central Texas school districts are offering free summer meals Kids and teens aged 18 and under can get free meals throughout the summer Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence



Central Texas school districts are offering free meals to help keep kids fed this summer.

Children and teens aged 18 and younger can receive free meals throughout the summer from any school. Some districts are even providing meals to enrolled disabled students up to 21 years old.

Children do not need to register, be registered in a summer school program, or show proof of age, income, or residence to receive a free summer meal. Meals must be consumed on site per Texas Department of Agriculture regulations.

Families can also use the following tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Click here for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Districts are listed in alphabetical order.

Austin ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Elementary Schools

Allison Elementary - June 2 to July 11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Andrews Elementary - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Blazier Intermediate - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Campbell Elementary - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Galindo Elementary - June 4 to Aug. 6 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Govalle Elementary - June 2 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday

Guerrero-Thompson Elementary - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Harris at Sims - June 9 to July 18 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Houston Elementary - June 2 to July 11 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Kocurek Elementary - June 2 to July 10 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Menchaca Elementary - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Norman-Sims Elementary - June 16 to July 25 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Overton Elementary - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Padron Elementary - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

T.A. Brown Elementary - June 2 to July 17 with breakfast service from 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Uphaus ECC - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Walnut Creek Elementary - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Middle Schools

Burnet Middle - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Covington Middle - June 2 to July 10 with breakfast service from 8:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Garcia YMLA - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Kealing Middle - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lively Middle - June 2 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

High Schools

Akins ECHS - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Anderson HS - June 2 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Eastside ECHS - June 2 to July 11 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Friday

LBJ ECHS - June 2 to July 24 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

McCallum HS - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Northeast ECHS - June 2 to July 31 with breakfast service from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Travis ECHS - June 2 to July 10 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Other campuses

Ann Richards SYWL - June 2 to Aug. 8 with breakfast service from 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Austin ISD will not serve meals while district offices and campuses are closed June 19 and June 30-July 4. All summer meal sites, dates, and times are subject to change.

Bastrop ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer, Monday through Friday from May 27 to August 1:

Bluebonnet Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Emile Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m.

Mina Elementary - Breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m.

Cedar Creek HS - Breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1-2 p.m.

Colorado River Collegiate Academy - Breakfast service from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1-2 p.m.

Bastrop ISD will not be serving meals on Thursday, June 19 and Friday, July 4.

View the menus here.

Burnet CISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

R.J. Richey Elementary - June 2 to Aug. 1 with breakfast service from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday (closed June 30-July 4)

Families can also pick up meal bundles (one per child per week) at the following locations:

Bertram Elementary - June 2 to July 28 with pick-up from 9-11 a.m. Mondays (closed July 2-8)

Hoover Valley VFD - June 2 to July 29 with pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays (closed July 2-8)

Comfort ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Comfort Elementary - June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Comfort HS - June 1-30 with breakfast service from 7:45-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Coupland ISD

Coupland ISD is offering free meals this summer at its district campus on S. Commerce Street from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Del Valle ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Del Valle HS - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Dailey Middle - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Smith Elementary - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hornsby-Dunlap Elementary - May 27 to June 27 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Meals will also be available at Mustang Mesa in Creedmoor.

Those needing assistance are advised to look for a DVISD van and tent at the intersection of Appaloosa Court and Mustang Mesa Drive near the community mailboxes. Only lunch will be served from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday from May 27 to June 27.

Dime Box ISD

Dime Box ISD is offering free meals this summer, June 2-27, at its district cafeteria on Stephen F. Austin Blvd from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Elgin ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Harvest Ridge Elementary - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Elgin HS - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Elgin ISD will not be serving meals on Thursday, June 19.

Flatonia ISD

Flatonia ISD is offering free meals from June 2-26, with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Florence ISD

Florence ISD is offering free meals at Florence Elementary with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Georgetown ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Purl Elementary - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Mitchell Elementary - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Cooper Elementary - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Forbes MS - May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Wagner MS - May 28 to June 28 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Tippit MS - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Georgetown HS - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

East View HS - May 28 to August 9 with breakfast service from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

The district will be closed July 1-5 and no meals will be served on those days.

Summer meals will not be served at East View HS the week of June 23 and will resume on July 7.

Giddings ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Giddings Elementary - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Giddings HS - May 27 to June 26 with breakfast service from 9:30-10 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Gonzales ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Gonzales HS - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Gonzales North Avenue Intermediate - June 2 to June 26 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Gonzales Elementary - June 2 to July 31 with breakfast service from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday; closed on Friday, July 4

First Baptist Church VBS (one week only) - July 7-11 with breakfast service from 8:25-8:55 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:20 p.m. Monday through Friday

Hays CISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Science Hall & Camino Real Elementary - June 23-26 with breakfast service 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Hutto ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Kerley Elementary - May 28-June 26 with breakfast service 7:45-8:05 a.m. and lunch from 10:25 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday

Gus Almquist MS - May 28-June 26 with breakfast service 8:45-9:05 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Both campuses will be closed on June 19 and 20.

Jarrell ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Jarrell MS - May 28-June 27 with breakfast service 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Double Creek Elementary - May 28-June 20 with breakfast service 7-7:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Leander ISD

The following campus will be offering free meals this summer:

Knowles Elementary - June 2-26 and July 7-24 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Meals will not be available the week of July 4.

Llano ISD

The following campus will be offering free meals this summer:

Packsaddle Elementary - June 1-30 with breakfast service 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Luling ISD

The following campus will be offering free meals this summer:

Luling HS - May 29-June 27 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Manor ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Manor Rise Academy - June 2-July 24 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Manor Early College Facility - June 4-July 24 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Decker MS - June 16-July 25 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Manor MS - June 23-July 24 with breakfast service 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Monday through Friday

Marble Falls ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Marble Falls Elementary - June 2-July 17 with breakfast service 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Highland Lakes Elementary - June 2-July 17 with breakfast service 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marble Falls MS - June 2-July 17 with breakfast service 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

New Braunfels ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Lone Star Early Childhood Center - May 28-June 26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Klein Road Elementary -June 9-26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Long Creek HS - June 9-26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New Braunfels MS - June 9-26 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nixon Smiley CISD

Nixon-Smiley CISD will serve summer meals from June 2 to July 18 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pflugerville ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Dessau Elementary - July 7-17 with breakfast service 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Timmerman Elementary -May 27-Aug. 8 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Ruth Barron Elementary - May 27-Aug. 8 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

River Oaks Elementary - June 2-26 with breakfast service 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10-10:30 a.m.

Weiss Elementary - June 2-26 with breakfast service 8:45-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Meal service will be closed on July 3 and 4.

Round Rock ISD

The following campuses will be offering free meals this summer:

Anderson Mill Elementary - June 2-27 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Berkman Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday

Bluebonnet Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Monday through Friday

Caldwell Heights Elementary - June 2-27 with breakfast service 7:15-7:45 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday

Live Oak Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.- noon Monday through Friday

C.D. Fulkes MS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:55-8:20 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Deerpark MS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:50-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Cedar Ridge HS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 8:45-9:05 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

McNeil HS - July 9-25 with breakfast service 8:30-8:50 a.m. and lunch from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Meal service will be closed on June 19.

San Marcos CISD

The following locations will be offering free meals this summer:

Bonham PreKindergarten - May 30-June 26 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Cuauhtemoc Hall - June 23-25 with breakfast service 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

CM Allen & Allen Woods - June 2-July 31 with lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Hernandez Elementary - June 2-July 31 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Miller MS - June 2-26 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

San Marcos HS - June 2-July 31 with breakfast service 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Travis Elementary - July 9-25 with breakfast service 7:50-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wonderland - June 2-July 31 with lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Monday through Thursday

There will also be a purple bus serving lunch at various locations from June 2 to July 31:

Redwood from 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Dunbar from 11:35-11:55 a.m.

San Marcos Library from noon to 1 p.m.

Schulenburg ISD

Schulenburg ISD will serve summer meals through August 1 with lunch from 11 a.m. to noon at the SISD cafeteria.

Meals will not be served on July 3 and 4.

Smithville ISD

The following locations will be offering free meals this summer:

Smithville Elementary - June 2-26 with breakfast service 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Smithville Rec Center - June 23-27, July 7-11, and July 21-25 with breakfast service from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

The district will also be providing meals-to-go at three locations:

Lake Thunderbird Community Center - pick up from 10-10:45 a.m.

MLK Park - pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Rosanky Community Center - pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Smithville Elementary (every Thursday) - pick up from 12:45-1 p.m. and 2:20-2:30 p.m.

Parents can pick up three days of breakfast and lunch every Monday and four days of breakfast and lunch every Thursday. Children must be present for pick-up on the first day and names of children will be recorded to avoid duplicate meals being distributed.

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD will serve summer meals at TH Johnson Elementary from June 2 to August 7 Monday through Friday, with breakfast service from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No meals will be served the week of July 4th.

Waelder ISD

Waelder ISD will serve summer meals from June 2 to July 11 Monday through Friday, with breakfast service from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No meals will be served on July 4th.

