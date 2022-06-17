Fugitive arrested in Henderson County for mass casualty threat

article

A man accused of making a mass casualty threat in Kerr County has been arrested in Henderson County.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it began helping the Kerrville Police Department find John Thomas Martin IV, who was wanted for terroristic threats concerning a local discount store following a June 10 incident.

A joint investigation between the KCSO Warrants Division, Special Investigations Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department revealed Martin was hiding out in a residence in Mabank, Texas, southeast of Dallas.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office was called in to help and officers found Martin hiding in a residence with his mother and arrested him without incident.

Martin is in custody in Henderson County awaiting transport to the Kerr County Jail.