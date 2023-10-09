Fugitives wanted for domestic violence, stalking charges in Hays County

Hays County Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding people wanted for domestic violence and stalking-related charges. They said their hope is to bring closure to victims.

Hays County Crime Stoppers and local law enforcement agencies are standing with survivors and victims of domestic violence and calling on the community to locate more than 40 perpetrators of these crimes.

"These are all very serious warrants," Hays County Crime Stoppers Executive Director Jeffrey Jordan said.

The suspects are now considered fugitives.

"That can be a very scary thing for these victims and these survivors is knowing that they're always looking over their shoulders, especially if they don't know what ever happened to the person that assaulted them," Jordan said.

Hays County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding them.

"Maybe getting these individuals into custody will give them a peace of mind in order to start that process to not feel scared whenever they go to work or go take the kids to school or decide that they want to go on a vacation to the beach," Jordan said.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center works to keep victims safe.

"The most dangerous time for a survivor is during the process of leaving their abuser, or after they've left," Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center Melissa Rodriguez said.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center provides counseling and crisis intervention for survivors of domestic or dating violence. Last year, they served almost 1,000 family violence survivors in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

"We work in tandem together to try to bring accountability for the offense that happens, and we want them to have a sense of justice and know that they're not alone and that they have that support from our organization, from our community, and our criminal justice partners," Rodriguez said.

If you have any information about where these suspects may be, call Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

"That's what crime stoppers is about, is keeping the tipster safe but also getting these offenders, trying to get them in custody so that way they're not offending again," Jordan said.

Information leading to an arrest, may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.