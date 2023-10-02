Several homicides in Austin remain unsolved; families want justice

The Austin Police Department has arrested more than 30 suspects for killing people this year, but several homicide cases remain unsolved, and families want justice.

"You took their mother away from them," Elizabeth Lopez’ mother Angela said.

Families are grieving after losing their loved ones to violence.

"Worst call in the world," Johnny Edmondson’s mother Tonya Nixon said.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry," Marquis Demps’ wife Wanda Mitchell said.

"She can’t tell me that she loves me, like no," Mikalah Franklin’s older sister Alena Franklin said.

The Austin Police Department has investigated more than 45 homicides this year. Some families have received answers as to who killed their loved ones as APD has arrested suspects in about 85% of the cases. Some families are still waiting for answers.

"At this time, I don't have any suspect information. There is no one in custody. But we are actively working this," Austin Police Corporal Jose Mendez said.

The Austin Police Department is looking for suspects in at least five homicides that occurred this year.

"I can assure you that we're doing everything we can to locate the individuals responsible for these particular actions," Corporal Mendez said.

Some cases have yet to be solved.

The victims want justice.

"If you watch this, to see my pain, my pain is hurtful, I can't sleep at night, nor can I eat, I mean, it hurts," Barry Dockery Jr.’s mother Renesia Francis said.

"I hope that they are caught. I hope that justice is served to the max," Jarod Mason’s family friend Demetra Batts said.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.