Fun on the water with Boat Town

Kingsland
FOX 7 Austin

Boat Town celebrates more than 60 years of bringing fun to families on the water

In 2018, the company opened a second marina on Lake LBJ with two lakeside restaurants and a lake style boutique. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.

KINGSLAND, Texas - Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years of bringing fun to families on the water. Its beginnings date back to 1961, and it's a third-generation family-owned company.

In 2018, the company opened a second marina on Lake LBJ with the goal to create a true destination for those who love the lake lifestyle.

To that end, Boat Town now has a pro shop as well as a lake style retail boutique that sells clothes, sunglasses, jewelry, and more,

There are also two lake side restaurants. Patio 2900 and Boat Town Burger Bar. 

Boat Town Burger Bar can be accessed via boat or car. 

The food offered is high quality and casual and there are also cocktails available.  