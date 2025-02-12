Galindo Elementary opens food pantry for community with help from Central Texas Food Bank

The Brief A new food pantry has opened at Galindo Elementary with the help of the Central Texas Food Bank. This is the 9th such food pantry the nonprofit has opened since January 2024. The Galindo Elementary food pantry will serve not only the school, but all AISD families.



Galindo Elementary School in Austin ISD has opened a food pantry with the help of the Central Texas Food Bank.

What we know:

With the help of the non-profit, Austin ISD will be able to provide healthy meals for its students thanks to the new Feeding Futures School Pantry at Galindo Elementary School.

The pantry is also not just for Galindo Elementary families, it's for all AISD families.

By the numbers:

At Galindo Elementary, 61 percent of students rely on free and reduced lunch with an estimated 88 percent living in an economically disadvantaged home.

The Feeding Futures School Pantry at Galindo Elementary School is the ninth installment the Central Texas Food Bank has opened in its 21-county service area.

Since the first one opened in January 2024, the program has distributed over 75,000 meals.

What they're saying:

"They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it also takes a village to feed a child. And so why this partnership in this program is so important is because right here in Travis County, we see that 1 in 5 kids go to bed hungry," said Central Texas Food Bank CEO Sari Vatske.

"I know firsthand what it's like growing up as a kid and having to worry about where your next meal is going to come from. We often have to go without and have to rely on food pantries in east Austin," said Austin City Council member Jose Velasquez, whose district includes Galindo Elementary.

"I've been at the school for 16 years, and I've always seen the evolution of how the school has always tried to help the community, not only its community members, but actual community," says Austin ISD parent Linda Santos.

Santos says, as a parent, it can be hard to ask for help and seeing the partnership between the food bank and school district allows parents, like herself, to ask for help without the stigma.

"Everyone, at one point in their life struggles, we all struggle. Life has not been easy. Food is expensive. You know, work isn't always there. And I as a community member that struggles. You know, this is an opportunity that the life that I'm very appreciative of," said Santos.

CTFB hopes to help more families with this new pantry in south Austin.

"We believe that by providing nourishing food to kids in the classroom, we help encourage attendance, better behavior and better performance," said Vatske.

What you can do:

Those looking to help out can click here to volunteer with the Central Texas Food Bank.