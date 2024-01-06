Neighbors identify suspect killed in Buda officer-involved shooting

New details are emerging from the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in a Buda neighborhood on Friday morning.

A neighbor was able to confirm the name of the suspect who was shot by Hays County deputies as Kenny Estrada.

Estrada had prior felony charges that included domestic violence.

Neighbors in the Hunter Creek Cove neighborhood are still in shock this weekend after seeing the street filled with police cars and SWAT on Friday.

"It's shocking, and it's one of those things that lets you know that mental illness is real," said neighbor Joshua Turner.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, a 911 call came in about a man armed with knives attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Neighbors, who identified the suspect as Kenny Estrada, said he was holding two large kitchen knives.

When deputies arrived, they say he ignored their orders to drop the knives, and they shot and killed him.

"It was just really hectic, like everything happened superfast," said neighbor Melissa Urbina.

According to court records, Estrada was charged with seven felonies in the past.

In 2021, Estrada was charged with aggravated assault on a family member and having a weapon. Those charges were later dropped by the family member.

A neighbor reached out to the victim, who says Friday was not the first time Estrada had caused trouble.

"She says that, you know, that this has been an ongoing situation. So, you know, uh, she doesn't mess with him. They were not in a relationship. Now, he was an ex-boyfriend from years ago. So, that's what I know about that," said Turner.

According to the SAFE Alliance, domestic violence can happen to anyone. In 2022, about 200 Texans died due to intimate partner violence.

"We know that domestic violence isn't just physical violence. It could include emotional or, uh, financial or other types of control. And so, I think that's why it's hard to kind of compare what the trajectory is like, because we're learning so much about it," said Nikhit Ved with the SAFE Alliance.

If you believe yourself to be a victim of domestic violence, there are resources that can help, including the SAFE Alliance and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.