Georgetown calling for volunteers for tree-planting event Feb. 26

The City of Georgetown is calling for volunteers to help plant 30 trees in San Gabriel Park in February.

Volunteers and staff will be planting native and adapted shade trees from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, to beautify and add shading to a popular area of the park, says the city.

Volunteer can sign up online and no planting experience is required to volunteer. The city says the holes for the 25-30 gallon trees will be pre-dug before the event.

Groups and youth are welcome to volunteers, but volunteers younger then 16 must be accompanied by a parent or adult and two adults are required for every four kids who sign up to volunteer.

Check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. at the green tent near the hill playground in the west end of the park followed by a safety briefing at 8:55 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate clothing such as long pants, hats and sunglasses, as well as comfortable closed-toe shoes. Volunteers should also, if possible, bring a water bottle, a shovel, gloves, a rake, and/or a hoe.

The city does warn that the event could be postponed in case of bad weather and volunteers can follow the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Family, friends honor Rachel Cooke's memory 20 years after disappearance

City of Georgetown offering Christmas tree recycling

Georgetown City Council approves new council district map

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter