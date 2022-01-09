Family, friends honor Rachel Cooke's memory 20 years after disappearance

Sitting underneath an oak tree next to Georgetown High School, a special plaque honors one of its graduates: Rachel Louise Cooke, class of 2000.

Rachel went missing two years later on Jan. 10, 2022. She was home from California for winter break when she left her parent’s home without her phone and purse. She never came back.

On Sunday, the Georgetown community gathered to remember Cooke. Many in attendance were there the day she disappeared, helping in the search.

"20 years later we’re still here," said Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason, who was the patrol sergeant on duty when his department got the call.

He said they haven’t stopped looking, and his team is continually investigating new tips and leads. They’ve also been supported by the help of the tight-knit community. "We’re not hardened here yet," said Sheriff Gleason. "It’s still Georgetown."

Sunday’s gathering was held to keep Rachel’s memory alive in more ways than one.

"There are so many new people moving into Central Texas who know nothing about Rachel," said her aunt Elaine Hettenhausen. "An event like this fills the new people in on Rachel’s story."

For Janet Cooke, Rachel’s mother, it was a bit like reliving the past. But she can’t stop reliving while putting one foot in front of the other.

She does it for the sake of Rachel, Rachel’s sister JoAnn, her late husband Robert, and herself. "If she’s gone, I can accept that, but I need to know, and I’m not giving up until my last breath," said Cooke. "I need closure."

Law enforcement and family are asking anyone with any information that could lead to an arrest or to finding Rachel to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or through Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-STOP.

Anyone with any information can also contact the sheriff’s department directly at 512-943-1300. The detective working the case can be reached at cid@wilco.org.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

WCSO looking for associate of missing Georgetown woman Rachel Cooke

Search Continues: FBI places billboards of missing Rachel Cooke along I-35

Williamson County Sheriff's Office releases new sketches in disappearance of Rachel Cooke

Rachel Cooke's remembrance ceremony marks 18 years since young woman's disappearance

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter