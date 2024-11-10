2,000 flags honor Georgetown veterans at Field of Honor

The Brief 2,000 flags flutter at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown Each flag tells the story of a service member or a first responder A new feature this year: banners that pay respect to the soldiers who died fighting the War On Terror



Two thousand flags flutter in the wind at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown on Sunday.

"I want them to feel gratitude and to be inspired to understand that we do have the greatest nation on earth and that it is protected by wonderful people," said Dr. Jeanne Cox, the chairperson and founder of the Georgetown Field of Honor.

Each flag tells the story of a service member or a first responder.

"I have a daughter, I get a little emotional with that, she is a 22-year veteran of the United States Navy," said Cox. "To be able to honor them and to dedicate the time and my retirement. My husband and I, as well as our wonderful rotary club and the whole community that comes together, to make this happen."

Sunday's opening ceremony was met with gratitude and words of encouragement.

"The attachment there is really important, but those are also in the days where we had real mail calls," said retired Navy Captain Bill Kelberlau. "We couldn't just grab our cell phone and make a connection."

As a veteran, he’s received letters like this before too.

"I was on one of those honor flights last year, it's very moving," said Kelberlau.

Next to the sea of red white, and blue is a new feature this year. These banners pay respect to the soldiers who died fighting the War On Terror.

"To see the photos is very inspiring and very emotional," said Cox.

All the proceeds from the Field of Honor go to veteran support groups. The Field raises money through donations or from flag purchases for next year.

"That helps with PTSD, suicide prevention, family support, homelessness, or a variety of critical needs for our heroes," said Cox.

It's just one way this Veterans Day to say thank you.

"On Veterans Day, it's our collective responsibility to honor the courage, the dedication of our service members and our first responders and their families, who have made immense sacrifices for our freedom," said Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester.

The event is free and open to the public through next Sunday. For Veterans Day, there will be another ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday.