Drought restrictions: All Georgetown water utility customers now under Stage 2

Customers in the western side of the City of Georgetown’s service area will be returning to Stage 2 drought restrictions. Those customers have been under Stage 3 restrictions since July.

Effective Friday, Sept. 29, all Georgetown water utility customers may return to the assigned, one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule and other Drought Stage 2 restrictions.

The city says the Stage 3 restrictions for the western portion are being lifted because temperatures are starting to cool, usage has declined, and Georgetown is now receiving additional water from the City of Leander.

The watering schedule is determined by address and residents can click here to confirm their scheduled days. The city is reminding residents that no one is exempt from the restrictions. Violations can be reported here.

All City irrigation systems, which have been turned off since July 17, will also revert to the one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule.

The change comes after the City installed a temporary pump and started pulling additional water from its connection with the City of Leander on Sept. 1. Since then, the City says it has been consistently pulling an average of 1 to 1.5 million gallons per day from the connection.

The cities of both Georgetown and Leander have worked together to test the system and say they are confident this is a viable, sustainable solution moving forward.

The Southside Water Treatment Plant passed initial regulatory testing Sept. 22, giving the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) up to 60 days to review the results and clear the plant to deliver water to customers. The City is working with TCEQ to significantly reduce their timeline.