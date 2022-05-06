Georgetown looking to triple current lifeguard staff with May 13 hiring event

The City of Georgetown is looking to fill out its lifeguard ranks for the summer with a hiring event on May 13.

The city says it is facing a lifeguard shortage, like other Central Texas cities, which may lead to operational changes at public swimming pools.

Currently, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department has 20 lifeguards on staff, about a third of the more than 60 needed to fully operate the city's pools this summer.

Interested applicants can attend a hiring event from 4-6 p.m. on May 13 at the Georgetown Recreation Center on N. Austin Avenue. The event will have free food, drinks, and prizes, as well as on-site application and hiring opportunities.

Lifeguards can earn from $10.50 to $16.50 an hour depending on the position and experience and the city says certification will be provided.

The city is also looking to fill positions for swim instructors, camp counselors, childcare and recreation aides, and an adventure camp specialist position.

To apply or learn more about these positions, click here.