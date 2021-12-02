Georgetown to hold drive-thru breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11

Come see Santa and get some goodies at the 21st annual Breakfast with Santa!

The annual event will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Community Center in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown.

Participants will be able to drive by and wave at Santa and Georgetown firefighters and grab a goodie bag with treats and coupons donated by local businesses.

Similar to last year, no food will be served, and no direct photos or contact with Santa will be available in an effort to keep participants safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, says the city.

Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the Georgetown Fire Department and the Sun City Rotary Club. This year’s goal is to focus again on providing food-related assistance for kids and families.

All event sponsorships and donations go directly to helping kids and families, says the city. The Sun City Rotary Club estimated it helped more than 200 children through last year’s Breakfast with Santa event.

Those wanting more information can contact the Georgetown Fire Department at 512-930-3473 or visit the Rotary Club’s project website .

