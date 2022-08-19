Georgetown Visitors Center to close for repairs
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Visitors Center will be closed part of next week for repairs.
The city says the center at 103 W. Seventh Street will be closed from Monday, August 22 through Wednesday, August 24.
There will be visitor guides in the information box located on the front of the building.
People in need of a public restroom can use the restrooms behind Grace Heritage Center, 817 S. Main St., across from the Georgetown Art Center, says the city.