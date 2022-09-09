Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old girl arrested for threatening note found at Lockhart Junior High

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a threatening note was found at Lockhart Junior High School.

The note was found in a girls' restroom at the school, which led to an increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week, says the city of Lockhart.

Investigators say the girl confessed and is now facing felony terroristic threat charges. 

Due to her being under the age of 18, the girl's name will not be released to the public, says the city.