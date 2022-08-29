Threat at Lockhart High School, authorities increase presence

The Lockhart Independent School District says it was made aware of a threat written on a bathroom wall at Lockhart High School.

As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department have an increased presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses today.

Several parents shared screenshots of the message written on the wall of a girls' restroom with FOX 7 Austin. The screenshots showed a message that read, "I'm going to shoot up the school in the morning on Monday."

Those parents tell FOX 7 Austin that they received letters from Lockhart ISD and Lockhart High School about the message on Sunday.

The letter from Lockhart High School said that they did "not believe there is any immediate danger." Both letters said there would be an increase in law enforcement monitoring.

FOX 7 Austin contacted Lockart ISD which released the following statement:

The Lockhart High School campus administration became aware of a threat written on a girls' bathroom wall on the campus. We are grateful to the individual who brought this matter to the attention of the administration. We encourage everyone to continue reporting to the school or district anytime they hear or see something that is not safe. Parents, students, and community members can also go to www.lockhartisd.org and submit concerns via "Alert LISD."

