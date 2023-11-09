Goats back to tackle vegetation on Butler Hike and Bike Trail

The goats are back on the Butler Hike and Bike Trail!

The goats will be munching along the easternmost part of the trail between Longhorn Dam and International Shores at Lady Bird Lake for a little while longer, according to the City of Austin's Park Rangers.

The city's Park Rangers shared photos of the goats, as well as before and after shots of the vegetation on social media.

(City of Austin Park Rangers )

The Trail Conservancy uses the goats to manage vegetation in areas difficult for humans to access. Goats will be eating poison ivy and other invasive plant species.

Walkers and runners on the trail are asked to enjoy the goats from a distance. The goats are fenced off for their protection.

