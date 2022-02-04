Governor Abbott provides update day after Texas winter storm

Governor Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and provide an update on the severe winter weather impacting the state of Texas.

Abbott is planning on speaking around 11 a.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin. The governor is expected to be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Texas Department of Transportation, and other government agencies.

THE LATEST ON THE TEXAS WINTER STORM:

A major winter storm continues to crawl eastward, with heavy snow and ice impacting millions of people across a 2,000-plus-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Southern Plains through the Midwest to the Northeast.

According to the National Weather Service, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of South Central Texas through mid-morning on Friday, February 4. Wind chills will be from 5 below zero to 5 above zero across the Hill Country and zero to 15 above zero elsewhere.

The National Weather Service is predicting the strong, arctic cold front will continue to cause freezing temperatures through the weekend, and the Austin area may not start to thaw out until later in the day on Saturday.

Residents in Texas are encouraged to stay home and off the roads as freezing temperatures are still making the roads very icy and dangerous. Tips for residents who have to go out:

Avoid elevated roads, such as overpasses and bridges if possible.

Plan additional time for travel. Go slowly and carefully.

Avoid sudden braking or accelerating to maintain traction.

If traveling, pack emergency supplies in your vehicle such as blankets, jumper cables, emergency lights, and a cell phone charger in case of emergency.

Residents who need to report traffic light outages, road damage or any other weather-related concerns, may do so by contacting Austin 3-1-1 via phone (dial 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000) or the Austin 311 mobile app.

WHAT HAS ABBOTT SAID ABOUT THE TEXAS WINTER STORM?

"We are dealing with one of the most significant icing events that we’ve had in the state of Texas in at least several decades," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference at the State Operations Center on Thursday, February 3.

Abbott again expressed confidence in the state’s power grid on Thursday, saying the power outages being reported were being primarily caused by ice-covered power lines or fallen trees.

This is the first real cold-weather test of the state’s grid since the February 2021 storm that left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power and water for days. More than 200 people died during the storm. Investigations found frozen natural gas lines and power generation equipment were to blame for the blackouts.

Abbott said that, unlike last year, some of the power plants that primarily rely on natural gas to generate energy have a reserve of alternative fuels that can be used if the gas supply is lost.

"If weather limits the flow of natural gas, we have several days of natural gas in storage that can be used," Abbott said.

___

___

