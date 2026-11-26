The Brief Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa greeted volunteers at Meals on Wheels at their annual Thanksgiving distribution Volunteers prepared more than 2,000 medically tailored meals for seniors who are housebound. They had over 100 delivery routes With a changing political landscape, two State Senate seats are open, with Sarah Eckhardt being elected to State Comptroller and Nathan Johnson being elected to Attorney General



Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa took part in a governor's tradition Thanksgiving morning.

Gina Hinojosa volunteers at Meals on Wheels

The backstory:

Hinojosa greeted volunteers at Meals on Wheels at their annual Thanksgiving distribution. She packed a few meals before making several delivery stops in East Austin.

"It's a beautiful Thanksgiving morning, and we're so excited to be part of this volunteer effort today, delivering meals to families in need. That is the Meals on Wheels mission. Years ago, when I was a young mother, I would load up my backseat with my kids, and we would go every Friday, and we'd deliver meals, and that's what we do as Texans. We help one another," Hinojosa said.

Volunteers prepared more than 2,000 medically tailored meals for seniors who are housebound. They had over 100 delivery routes.

"The holidays, for those of us who have family, are re-energizing. They're so amazing. But when you're isolated or alone, they can be a really depressing place. Meals on Wheels, through the power of their donors, because of our volunteers, are able to make today special for everyone, even if they're a home alone," Henry Van de Putte, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas said.

Delivering meals is a Thanksgiving tradition that governors have done for more than three decades.

"This tradition goes back all the way to Ann Richards, who started it, who noticed that the Older Americans Act, which really gave birth to a lot of our Meals on Wheels programs across the nation, was signed into law by LBJ as part of the Great Society," Van de Putte said. "Now what is special about today is it's the first time that we know of that the governor-elect or the governor is delivering right in their town that they represented and that they called home, which is really, really special too."

"It's an honor of a lifetime to be able to do this, to fulfill this role as governor of the best state in America, Texas. There is so much that I'm looking forward to doing with Texans across the state to deliver relief and to forge a new way forward so that all hardworking Texans prosper," Hinojosa said.

For more information on how to volunteer with Meals On Wheels, click here.

Upcoming special election

Big picture view:

With a changing political landscape, two State Senate seats are open, with Sarah Eckhardt being elected to State Comptroller and Nathan Johnson being elected to Attorney General.

FOX 7 asked Hinojosa how soon she plans on calling a special election if Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't do it before his term ends.

Related article

"Well, there's a lot of 'ifs' involved in that question, so we'll just have to wait and see what the governor does," Hinojosa said.

FOX 7 reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott's office earlier this week on whether he'll call a special election, and we haven't heard back.