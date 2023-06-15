Public engagement session set for Gregg-Clarke Park Skatepark June 27

The Kyle Parks & Recreation Department is inviting the community to a public engagement session for the upcoming Gregg-Clarke Park Skatepark.

The session is set for Tuesday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Kyle City Hall.

Residents can give input on what features or designs they would like to see implemented in a Skatepark. Those with a knowledge and interest in skatepark design are especially encouraged to attend.

Input will then be used to create conceptual designs that the community will be invited to see and provide further feedback at an upcoming session, says the city.

Those unable to attend can give their input through a digital survey, which will open Tuesday, June 27 and close Tuesday, July 11.

Funding comes from the passage of Proposition B in 2020, which provided $10 million in bond funding for creating and improving city parks and trails.

