H-E-B Tournament of Champions raises record-breaking amount for Texas charities

The H-E-B Tournament of Champions raised millions of dollars to support Texas nonprofits with this year’s annual event bringing in a record $10.8 million.

As part of its giving, the H-E-B Tournament of Champions also announced it will make a $500,000 donation to support nonprofits providing aid to victims, children and families affected by the tragedy in Uvalde.

"We are thrilled to have set a new record, a milestone we could only achieve with the enduring support from so many committed organizations," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs and Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "Through this giving, we’re able to provide more support to nonprofits across Texas, as well as much needed assistance to the victims, children, and families in Uvalde still reeling from tragic loss."

This year’s annual Tournament of Champions took place in San Antonio from June 8-10, bringing together H-E-B Partners, vendors and suppliers for a common cause.

The event raises money to support nonprofit organizations focused on the needs of children and families throughout the Lone Star State.