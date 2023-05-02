Hamilton Pool, Jacob's Well closed to swimmers

Two spots in Central Texas are currently closed to swimmers.

Hamilton Pool and Jacob's Well are not allowing swimmers at this time for a variety of reasons.

Visitors to the Hamilton Pool Preserve are not allowed to enter the water due to recent rain and possible high bacteria levels.

Travis County says the earliest swimming could be allowed is Thursday, May 5, and only in a limited portion of the pool due to falling rocks.

Water access is never guaranteed with a reservation, and visitors can reschedule their reservations up until the midnight before.

The county also warms that a second of trail under the overhanging cliff is also closed for safety due to falling rocks. Visitors can access the beach, but cannot walk all the way around the pool to below the waterfall.

Saturday morning guided hikes at the preserve are also suspended until further notice.

Both Jacob's Well and Jacob's Well Natural Area are closed for swimming until further notice.

Jacob's Well

Hays County says the area's drought has caused the flow from the spring to be at unsafe levels for swimming at this time and swim reservations will remain closed.

The county says it doesn't know when swimming will be allowed as it's contingent on precipitation and groundwater flow.

Jacob's Well is normally open for swimming by online reservation between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area

Public swimming access in the Jacob's Well Natural Area is prohibited while the area undergoes habitat restoration.

Hays County says the large number of visitors during the summer can be disruptive to the area's wildlife, so the fall, winter and spring months are dedicated to habitat and aquatic restoration.

Visitors are still allowed to hike and observe the large variety of wildlife.