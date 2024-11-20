Hays County crisis team uses bucket truck to train on how to help people in mental health crisis

The Brief The Hays County Crisis Negotiation Team was training on how to help people in a mental health crisis This is the first time they have worked with the fire department Training happens every month



The Hays County Crisis Negotiation Team was practicing how to interact with people struggling with mental health in elevated positions on Monday.

In the scenario, Officer Joyce Bender played a woman in a mental health crisis at the top of the observation tower. Her character, Susie, came into town to visit her girlfriend.

"When she got into the residence, she found the girlfriend with another female so she ran off," Bender said.

This is the first time the team has been working with the fire department to use their bucket truck, so they can fine tune how close to get and what equipment is needed.

"We help to slow things down. It is our job to slow everything down because right now their world is in chaos," Bender said about mental health subjects.

In the scenario, the negotiator tries to build some rapport by asking the character a little bit about her life.

"We do our active listening skills, de-escalation, we take time with the person and give them time to vent and yell," Bender said.

If you're struggling with mental health, reach out to someone, whether that be a friend, calling or texting 988, or calling 911.

"Please call out for help," Bender said.

The team does training on a different topic every month.