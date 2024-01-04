Hays County hand-delivers over 6K jury notices after error

Hays County jury summonses will be hand-delivered to prospective jurors following an error by a vendor.

Avrey Anderson Sr., the county district clerk, says the error has affected more than 6,000 jury notices throughout multiple county offices.

Jury summonses have been printed and distributed to county constables, who will hand-deliver the documents to prospective jurors for the upcoming Jan. 8 trial setting.

"It's an unfortunate situation due to the important nature of the cases that are currently on the dockets," Anderson Sr. said. "As a result, the constables hand-delivered the documents to multiple residences."

HAYS COUNTY NEWS

If you have received a notice on your door or mailbox, please be advised that it is an official summons from the Hays County District Clerk.