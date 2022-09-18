Herm Edwards out as ASU head football coach, university confirms

article

Arizona State's head football coach Herm Edwards is out after a "mutual agreement" to end his role, the university confirms on Sept. 18.

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that we will relinquish duties as our head coach," said Ray Anderson, Vice President of University Athletics.

The firing comes a day after Arizona State's 30-21 loss against Eastern Michigan.

"At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today," Anderson said.

Edwards coached the Sun Devils since 2018 and was the team's 24th head coach.

"Edwards arrived in Tempe with a football legacy that has impacted thousands, whether as a player, coach, analyst, motivational speaker and author, or community advocate and philanthropist," reads a portion of his bio on TheSunDevils.com.