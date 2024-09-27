Vibras Beauty Salon shares Hispanic heritage with community

The Brief Vibras Beauty Salon brings Puerto Rico to Round Rock Vibras means "good vibes" in English



Vibras Beauty Salon has always been a dream for Lisaura Figueroa and in 2020, right after COVID restrictions were lifted, she was able to make that dream a reality.

"I saw that they're all the salons I worked at kind of lacked culture. And so, I wanted to start a salon that was more of like, you hang out with your girlfriends," says Figueroa, owner of Vibras Beauty Salon in Round Rock.

Figueroa wanted to create a place that was professional and be unapologetically yourself.

And that's how the name came to life, Vibras, or in English 'good vibes'.

"You know, creating the, like, the vibe of, like, coming here and being able to, like, tell your chisme or, you know, our chisme that we made your chisme made or like more of coming here to hang out with your friend," says Figueroa.

Figueroa has deep roots in Puerto Rico and she wanted to share her culture with her clients. She wants them to enter those doors and feel like they've been transported to the islands.

"I invite everybody and talk. We watch trash TV or we watch a novella and we kind of bring that to our clients, too. We bring them new things that they don't know about. I've had clients reach out to me and like kind of send me snaps and they're like, my god, I know this Bad Bunny song," says Figueroa.

Puerto Rico is known for its vibrant colors and pop culture.

"It's lively and electric, and we have a lot of plants here. Kind of bring in the outside to the inside and the music, it's always kind of mix between the 2000's and Latina everything," says Figueroa.

In the Latino culture family is highly valued. Figueroa says she wouldn't be able to be living her dream without the support of her family.

"I worked at many salons where I felt just alone. So as my sister in law was graduating hair school, I just really was just inspired to, like, open a salon with all the good things that I learned from other salons," says Figueroa.

She says working so closely with her other stylists she also considers them as family.

"I even come to the chair and I kind of do the consultation with them just so they can feel at home. And then we are not afraid to ask. You'll see us all kind of going to each other and talking like, what you use, that's cute. We should do this. So we are constantly learning from each other," says Figueroa.

For future Hispanic Heritage Month events you can check out Vibras Beauty Salon on Instagram.

The Source Information from FOX 7 Austin reporter Jessica Rivera.



