Hispanic Heritage Month: Austin community celebrates Mexican Independence Day

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and the city of Austin is ready to celebrate.

Saturday morning, the community gathered at Fiesta Gardens in east Austin for Mexico's Independence Day.

"It's a great feeling to be Mexican," said Austin resident Omar Perez. "Feeling proud of your heritage and where you come from."

Many people were proud to show off their Mexican flags. The little ones even wore the traditional dresses in honor of the holiday.

"I'm trying to teach them that, hey, I'm Mexican, and he has a background, and I want him to be looking up to that heritage, you know, to be proud of his background," said Perez.

COMMUNITY NEWS

Rain or shine, people still came out to celebrate.

"I basically grew up in the Mexican culture and I love representing it. Like, even though it's really humid today, I don't mind wearing it because I feel very proud about my culture, and it's basically all the hard work that our people have done throughout all these years," said Austin resident Betzayda Esquivel.

Travis County precinct 4 constable George Morales was also in attendance. He said he enjoys seeing the community gather together in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It's important that we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, right? It's our cultura. It's our culture," Morales said. "Basically, we want to make sure that, you know, everybody understands Mexican Independence Day. It affects all cultures."

Seeing how diverse Austin is becoming, Morales said that it's important to share his heritage with the community.

"A lot of our kids get to see someone that looks like me," he said. "They grow up like them, they talk like them. And it's important that we share that history."