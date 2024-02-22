Historic Barton Springs Bathhouse begins rehabilitation

The historic Barton Springs Bathhouse is now officially being rehabilitated.

The building has been at Barton Springs Pool for 75 years.

Austin city officials say the entire structure will be restored.

They are also replacing the wiring and the plumbing.

A new fire lane will be added, along with improved accessibility.

There will also be improvements to the aquatic facilities.

The Sheffield Education Center is also a part of the project.

A bond passed in 2012 is funding the project.

The Barton Springs Pool will remain open during construction.

The city hopes to have everything finished by spring 2025.