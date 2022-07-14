35-year-old man, who says he's been homeless for 3 years, builds makeshift treehouse in SW Houston

We asked Dane Mireles how long he has been living in a tree at the intersection of Westheimer and Voss in southwest Houston.

"It's only been two days now," he replied. "By being homeless, I'm treated like I'm not human."

Mireles told us people harass him, because he's homeless.

"Three years. I'm a good guy, I don't deserve it," he said while choking back tears.

He told us he built his makeshift tree house in just one day which is impressive. So how did he end up here?

"I started my own dog-sitting business, and within three years, I was making $80,000 a year," said Mireles. "But my best friend tuned on me, he took my client list, and swept the rug under my feet."

On Thursday, police told him he was breaking the law by living in a tree on private property. They told him he had to be gone by 9 a.m. Friday morning.

So what is he going to do now?

"I have no idea. There's nothing I can do. My hands are blistered, I'm dirty and I feel disgusting," Mireles said. "I have to take it all down. He told me to throw it in the trash, but these are all of my things."

Mireles says he'd appreciate any kind of helping hand he can get.

He says he will be hanging around the tree at the busy southwest Houston intersection for as long as he can.