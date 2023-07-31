Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in South Austin
Firefighters respond to house fire on Lunar Drive in South Austin. (Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN, Texas - Firefighters responded to a house fire in South Austin overnight.
AFD got the call around 2:50 a.m. Monday about a house on fire in the 6800 block of Lunar Drive.
When firefighters arrived, the back of the home was engulfed in flames.
Crews got the fire knocked down by 3:09 a.m. and it was under control 20 minutes later.
AFD says the home was a vacant rental and there are no injuries to report.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.