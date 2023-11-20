City of Hutto adds holiday drone show to annual tree lighting

The city of Hutto is adding a new feature to its beloved annual tree lighting: a holiday drone show.

Firefly Drone Shows will be lighting up the sky during the festivities before the tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Holidays in Hutto will kick off Saturday with Shop Small Saturday in historic Downtown Hutto from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a home-based pop-up vendor market at One Eleven East.

The tree lighting festivities then begin at 3:30 p.m., with pictures with Santa, Santa letters, arts & crafts and visiting vendors until 7:30 p.m. There will also be bounce houses until 6 p.m.

The city will also be offering a sensory-friendly time at One Eleven East from 3:30-4 p.m.

Live entertainment, including student and church performances, will be from 5-7:30 p.m.

The drone light show will start at 7:45 p.m. with the tree lighting to follow at 8 p.m.