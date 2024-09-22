Georgetown Fire Department's education dog releases children's book

The Georgetown Fire Department is celebrating the release of a children’s book, written by a very special team member: Koda, the department's education dog.

"To see the book actually in my hands was just so relieving," said deputy fire marshal Jonathan Gilliam. "It was wonderful. I was so excited."

After watching a Georgetown ISD elementary class read to a dog, Gilliam decided he wanted to bring a dog to his public outreach jobs. Shortly after, he adopted Koda.

MORE PETS AND ANIMALS NEWS

"She helps me break down some children that sometimes have difficulties approaching us," said Gilliam. "She helps us educate them, and then we use her for therapy throughout the community."

With the help of Gilliam and an illustrator, Koda lays out her adventures as Georgetown’s fire dog in her picture book.

"This one is going to be my favorite because it’s got Koda with the poppy costume in it," said Morgan Smith, the book's illustrator and manager of Wag Heaven. "That’s something she’s really worn."

Fittingly, Smith weaved iconic Georgetown landmarks and events into the background of Koda’s story.

"We just love the fact that it’s a uniquely Georgetown product," said Jeff Manley, the co-owner of Wag Heaven. "It’s a wonderful story and I think that kids will enjoy it."

MORE GEORGETOWN NEWS

During the "paw-signing" at Wag Heaven on Sunday afternoon, families brought their little ones to meet Koda and pick up her book.

"Koda came to his school, and so he’s known Koda and he was excited when I showed him that Koda wrote a book," said Alisa Rose, who brought her son to the event. "He was actually afraid of dogs, and so when Koda came to Lionheart they introduced him to all the kids, and he loves dogs now."

Each book is $10, and all the money goes back to public education.

"We’re really excited about what she’s able to offer the community," said Manley. "What a great way to teach kids fire safety."

Koda plans to release more books to teach kids about 911 and stop drop and roll, but for her first chapter, anything is paw-sible.

"Just talking about Koda joining the department and teaching children to dream big," said Gilliam. "They can do anything they want as long as they work hard and dream big."

If you’re interested in purchasing the book, you can purchase it at the fire administration building on DB Wood Road in Georgetown.

The library and all Georgetown ISD elementary schools will also have the book available for checkout.