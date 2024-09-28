I-35 expansion project: City shares updated cap-and-stitch plans

The Brief City unveils updated cap-and-stitch plan for I-35 in downtown Austin Plans are in conjunction with TxDOT's I-35 Capital Express Central Project Opponents say they're concerned about the price tag, noise, pollution, and safety



With the massive I-35 expansion through the heart of Austin breaking ground this fall, the city has shared an updated version of its related plan to build caps and stitches along the freeway.

The goal of the plan is to create more public spaces and bridge the east and west sides of town, but the proposal is being met with some pushback.

TxDOT’s I-35 Capital Express Central Project will lower I-35 and add more lanes between US 290 East and Ben White Boulevard.

At an open house on Saturday, Sept. 28, the city detailed its own plans to build caps and stitches over those lowered areas between Lady Bird Lake and Airport Boulevard.

"Effectively extending the city across the freeway corridor, and creating a tunnel-like condition for the freeway beneath," said Michelle Marx, transportation officer with Austin Transportation and Public Works.

Caps are a large deck over a stretch of the highway that can be covered with greenery or buildings, while stitches are a widened bridge with landscaping for biking and pedestrians.

"Things like parks, open spaces, public amenities, community gathering spaces, even in some locations, buildings," said Marx.

Austin Public Works says there's been a lot of interest from the public in creating more outdoor spaces.

"That can provide economic development opportunities for our residents, places to nurture our arts community, our local small businesses as well," said Marx.

This summer, the city held 30 events to inform the public about the cap and stitch program, where officials say about 80% of people supported it.

Despite that, people showed up Saturday to voice their opposition to the project.

Austinite Larry Akers is concerned about the estimated $833 million price tag. He handed out fliers opposing the project to people at the open house.

"The city has too many pressing fiscal needs to be throwing this kind of money at essentially as a frill. You know, we can't fund our police contract. We can't fund our parks. We're understaffed everywhere in the city," said Akers.

Opponents say they're also concerned about noise, pollution, and safety with the project.

"I think it's the biggest disaster Austin has ever faced. It's a terribly expensive mistake. It doesn't deal with climate change, the tax base, equity, environment, anything. It just doesn't do it," said Sinclair Black, co-founder of Reconnect Austin.

The city says it's looking at a range of options to pay for the Our Future 35 Project and council is expected to take up the plan in November.

You can learn more about the project and its timeline here.