ICE puts detainer on suspect in two Central Texas murders

The Brief ICE places detainer on Central Texas murder suspect Luis Benítez-González is accused of killing Alba Aviles and Alyssa Rivera six years apart He also has two aggravated assault charges for 2025 shootings on Burton Drive



A man accused in two Central Texas murders six years apart has been flagged by ICE.

ICE has placed a detainer on Luis Benítez-González, the man accused of killing Alba Jenisse Aviles in Bastrop County in 2018 and Alyssa Ann Rivera in Austin in 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect connected through DNA evidence to two Central Texas murders six years apart: affidavit

What they're saying:

"This illegal alien from Mexico is accused of murdering two women in Texas," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis in a May 13 release. "He has also been arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of dangerous drugs. Alba Jenisse Aviles and Alyssa Ann Rivera should still be alive today. ICE asked officials in Dallas to not release this MURDERER. Because Dallas cooperates with ICE law enforcement, we will work with local law enforcement to ensure this criminal is NEVER loose in American neighborhoods again."

ICE says that it is unknown when or where Benítez-González first illegally entered the U.S. but he was arrested by Border Patrol in Texas in 2020 and was deported to Mexico.

At some point after that, ICE says he once again illegally entered the U.S.

The backstory:

Benítez-González was arrested by US Marshals on April 27 in Dallas. He now faces a first-degree murder charge in Austin for Rivera's death.

He also has been charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon connected to assaults on Burton Drive in late 2025.

He has been in the Travis County Jail since May 4.

Benítez-González is being held without bond after the Travis County District Attorney’s Office requested so under Texas Constitution Article 1 Section 11D which allows judges to deny bail for certain serious offenses if necessary to protect public safety or ensure court appearance.