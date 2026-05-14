Best 2026 summer travel destinations: Which Texas cities made the list?

The Brief WalletHub has released its list of best summer travel destinations for 2026 Four major Texas cities made the list but only one made the top 10



WalletHub has released its list of the best summer travel destinations for 2026 that give you the most bang for your buck.

The backstory:

The list is based off of WalletHub's look at the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also easy to reach.

The company looked at 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators ranging from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to the average price of a two-person meal.

What they're saying:

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo says on the company's website, "When picking a summer travel destination, it’s easy to focus just on the types of activities you want to do or certain cities you’ve always wanted to see."

"However, choosing a destination that’s not only entertaining but also affordable is important when travel, dining and activity costs have surged so much in recent years. It can also allow you to have a longer, more relaxing trip," Lupo adds.

By the numbers:

Topping the list is Atlanta, Georgia. WalletHub says the city ranked #1 in part due to the shortest flights from major cities that don't require any connections. The city also has a lot of diversity when it comes to attractions.

Orlando, Florida came in at #2. WalletHub noted that the city has reasonably priced hotel rooms and affordable, high-quality restaurants. It also of course ranks high when it comes to activities, notably theme parks and water parks.

Austin came in at #3 and is the top ranked Texas city. WalletHub says one of the main reasons is that Austin is great for affordable restaurants with high Yelp ratings. The mix of culture and outdoor fun is also a reason.

The full top 10 (including the metro area) is as follows:

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Urban Honolulu, HI Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Salt Lake City, UT Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Richmond, VA

Where did other Texas cities rank?

San Antonio-New Braunfels just missed the top 10 and came in at #11.

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land ranked #20 and at #21 is Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.

What you can do:

To learn more about WalletHub's methodology and for more details you can go here.