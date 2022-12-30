Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin

One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin.

According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends.

A Facebook post from October in a group called "Austin Roommates" shows her looking for someone to live with. It reads in part, "I am coming from Idaho so I am not familiar with the area so open to living anywhere in the Austin area."

From left to right: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Maddie Mogen, 21, the victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves) Expand

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested for the murders that happened on Nov. 13 in a rental home near campus. He was caught in Pennsylvania.

The suspect is a Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University, about seven miles across the state line in Pullman.

Officials in Idaho say they've gotten 19,000 tips in this case and have done 300 interviews.

They're not releasing much information, saying Idaho law prevents them from releasing too much until the suspect is extradited. They did not say how they tracked him to Pennsylvania, what the motive may have been, or if he knew the victims.

A white Hyundai Elantra was seized, but the murder weapon has not been located.

They're still looking for more tips with any details, and they stand by how they handled the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.