Indiana woman dies at Utah national park amid summer heat

article

An Indiana woman was found dead at a Utah national park on Wednesday.

The National Park Service said Thursday that the 61-year-old visitor was pronounced dead at Canyonlands National Park.

The Grand County Dispatch had received a report of an unresponsive female at Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district of the park.

National Park Service rangers, Grand County EMS and San Juan County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the scene.

FLORIDA MAN, STEPSON DIE AFTER HIKING AT TEXAS NATIONAL PARK IN SIZZLING TEMPS

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are conducting a cooperative investigation into the manner and the cause of her death.

The agency said next of kin notifications have been made.

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE LOOKING FOR INDIVIDUALS SEEN 'HARASSING' BISON CALF AT GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK

It has been hot in the area this week, with high temperatures in the high 80s to mid 90s.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the U.S. die from extreme heat every year.

When experiencing heat-related illness, parkgoers should move to a cool and shaded area, call 911 or flag down a park ranger, drink water if experiencing heat exhaustion and cool down by splashing or soaking themselves with water and fanning vigorously.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Park Service officials urge visitors to plan ahead as part of its safety guidelines, which include staying hydrated, knowing the weather conditions, hiking with companions and resting often.

Read more of this story from FOX News.