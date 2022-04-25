Interactive art experience The Surreal Garden at Zilker Botanical Garden

The community will get to experience Zilker Botanical Garden in a whole new light.

The space will be full of neon, fantastical art pieces for The Surreal Garden 2022, an annual interactive art experience hosted by Ion Art.

For two consecutive weekends, the public is invited to attend evening soirées in the Zilker Botanical Garden, including botanical-themed neon surrealism, interactive art sculptures, local-favorite foods, craft cocktails, live music, costumes, dancing, and much more!

For more information, you can go to the Zilker Botanical Garden's website.