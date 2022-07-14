Is Twitter down? Social media platform appears to return after major outage

article

Twitter appeared to be returning for users after being hit with an apparent widespread outage on Thursday morning that impacted both its app and website.

The website DownDetector.com, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints over Twitter’s app, website, and even its TweetDeck app. Many people attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again."

Issues appeared to begin around 8 a.m. ET. Nearly 55,000 people reported an outage as of 8:20 a.m.

Twitter API tracking services flagged a possible outage shortly after 9 a.m., saying the company was "investigating the issue." Around the same time, user outage reports also began to decrease and the service began to return.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks, which tracks attempts to intentionally block internet access, said Twitter was "experiencing major international outages" but it was "not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.

The latest outage came just days after Twitter filed a lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an attempt to force him to complete his $44 billion takeover.

In April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share to buy Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said last week that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company, noting that Twitter did not give him enough information about how many spam accounts are on the service, among other reasons.

Twitter’s lawsuit asserts that "Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests."

Musk agreed to pay 38% above Twitter's stock price at the time that he offered the "take it or leave it" deal, the lawsuit says. But soon after, the stock market stumbled and shares of Tesla, where most of Musk's personal wealth comes from, lost more than $100 billion of their value.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.